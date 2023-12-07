KWK 8: Kiara Advani reveals what David Beckham told her at World Cup semi-final: ‘Really resonated with that’
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. On the show, Kiara revealed what football legend David Beckham’s words of wisdom.
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 was an entertaining one! Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani graced the Koffee couch, and made some interesting revelations about their personal and professional lives. On the chat show, Kiara got candid about how her hubby Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her. While talking about ‘hard work’ and ‘luck’, she also brought up an anecdote from the World Cup semi-final, recalling what football legend David Beckham told her.
Kiara Advani recalls David Beckham’s words as Karan Johar calls her ‘lucky mascot’
On Koffee with Karan season 8, Karan Johar talked about Kiara Advani’s back-to-back successful films, and called her a ‘hit machine’. He lauded her for coming a long way in her acting journey. He talked about her being called a 'lucky mascot' for the mainstream. This is when Kiara shared what David Beckham told her, and how it resonated with her.
She said, "It feels great that the films have done so well. But I must share this. Because you said lucky.” She then recalled what David Beckham told her while he was seated next to her at the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final match. Kiara said that someone around them was talking about how team India is on a lucky streak with the way they were playing. However, David Beckham didn't agree, and had a differing opinion.
"He (David Beckham) said to me, ‘It's not luck. It's someone's hard work.' And, it hit me. I really resonated with that. Because it's never just a fluke. It's never just like a stroke of luck. It is always a team, in our case, of course. And many people's hard work. It's talent, skill, hard work. If you don't have that, no matter if the stars are in your favour, not everyone hits it out,” said Kiara Advani.
When Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s PICS with David Beckham went viral
In November, pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra seated next to David Beckham at the World Cup semi-final match between India vs New Zealand went viral on social media. The football legend is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and he was on a four-day trip to India.
Kiara Advani’s work front
On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan.
