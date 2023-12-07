KWK 8: Kiara Advani reveals why Sidharth Malhotra did 'watch' action in wedding video and it's all things funny
Soon after their wedding earlier this year, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped their video that went viral. In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, actress revealed that she was late.
Approximately nine months ago when Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan, it came as a sweet surprise. Soon after, they shared their wedding video which had several lovely moments that made us go ‘awww’. During her chat with Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara shared the story behind Sid’s 'watch' action in the clip.
Kiara Advani reveals why Sidharth Malhotra was looking at his watch in wedding video
In the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan, the host and filmmaker Karan Johar told Vicky Kaushal that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding was the best. “It was so intimate wedding; they were so filmy when they met. I didn’t know that any of this was planned,” he shared hinting at the watch action Sid did in it.
Talking about it, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress said that it was an edited shot to which KJo replied, “That was edited because you were very late Kiara.” In her defense, the actress said that the baraat was very early. “It was the earliest baraat”.
Continuing with his argument, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director divulged that the baraat had reached the end of its tether. “Finally, we were like ‘Kahan hai yaar?’ Bulao ussey (Where is she? Call her). So, she was late. By the end of it you were really being bitched about,” he laughed.
Kiara further shared her side of the story and said, “I was getting ready and we had some issues and I wanted to get some pictures with the bridesmaids. I don’t have any pictures. They have put up a photo on Instagram with all of them saying, ‘We swear there was a bride’ because we didn’t get a picture. I was late,” she finally accepted clarifying why her now-husband stared at his watch and then looked at her while she was walking down the aisle, dressed beautifully as a bride.
Sidharth Malhotra didn’t want to share his wedding video
When Sidharth graced the Koffee couch earlier, he revealed why he was against sharing his wedding video that later went viral. However, it was celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and his wife who convinced him to post the video. He said, “It was not planned. I was quite against putting the video out. But credit goes to Manish and Kiara for saying, 'Let's put it out.' Because I thought it might look forced and we were giving it.”
