KWK 8: Neetu Kapoor feels Jaya Bachchan is rude to paparazzi 'on purpose'; recalls her friendship with Rekha

Yesteryear actors Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman reunited on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. Neetu and Zeenat opened up about their personal lives and also spoke with warmth about contemporaries, including Rekha and Hema Malini. Neetu also addressed Jaya Bachchan’s frequent face-offs with paps and said that Jaya is a lovely person.

Neetu Kapoor opens up on Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Hema Malini

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, during a segment, Neetu Kapoor who appeared as a guest on the show accompanied with the veteran actress Zeenat Aman, was asked by the host Karan Johar that Jaya Bachchan frequently grabs attention for her apparent impoliteness towards photographers capturing her moments at events. Neetu, who shares a positive relationship with the paparazzi, suggested that Jaya's actions might be intentional.

Neetu stated, “I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose. She did it once and now she does it on purpose. She is not like that. She is so lovely.” Karan said, “I think they (paps) also enjoy it.” Neetu replied, “They enjoy it, she enjoys it. I think they are all in cahoots.”

When asked about her friendship with Rekha, Neetu reminisced about the past and shared her thoughts. She mentioned that she's not sure how their friendship began. Rekha was simply a very friendly and warm person, often visiting without giving prior notice. She said, “I really don’t know how it started. She was just a very friendly person. She is a very sweet and warm person. She would just drop by without informing me. So she was just like one of those girls, and she was very funny. She would do a lot of mimicry.” Zeenat Aman also agreed to this and mentioned that Rekha visited her at her home on Nepean Sea Road.

Neetu remembered an interaction with Hema and playfully imitated their conversation. She mentioned being with her children, Ranbir and Riddhima, during the meeting. When Hema asked about her kids' future plans, Neetu shared that they were still figuring things out. In contrast, Hema, accompanied by Esha and Ahana, disclosed that her own daughters aspire to become actors. Neetu further added, “She (Hema Malini) is very open. She is very frank. She is unaffected and pure.”