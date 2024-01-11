KWK 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals ‘mini battle’ over granddaughter Raha with Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan; talks about her name

Karan Johar is joined by Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman on the Koffee couch in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. As the trio enjoyed some steaming hot conversation on the show, Neetu spoke about her granddaughter Raha Kapoor. She also revealed the fun banter she has with Alia Bhatt over her daughter.

Neetu Kapoor talks about her obsession with granddaughter Raha Kapoor

In gorgeous power suits, the two megastars of the Indian film industry, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman joined Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 8. During their chat, the host congratulated Kapoor on her granddaughter Raha Kapoor turning one. While they spoke about the baby, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress shared about the ‘mini battle’ she has with Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan concerning Raha.

The Do Doni Chaar actress divulged, “At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say papa. But Soni says to tell her to say mumma.” To this, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker laughingly adds, “You’re having this mini battle.”

Continuing with her tale, Kapoor said, “So, I went the other day to the house and Alia says, ‘Oh, by the way, she said mumma. So, I said, she didn’t say mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don’t be so happy,” she laughed added that she’s saying da-da and not na-na. So, Neetu is happy with that.

Talking about the name of the baby, Raha Kapoor, the actress said it’s very appropriate for her as whenever she sees her, she feels calm. “I feel this name just suits her. I feel very rahat when I see her. She has got such a beautiful lovely, happy face.” Adding to this, KJo says that she seems like an artificial intelligence-generated kid.

Neetu Kapoor shares marriage advice for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

During the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar asked Neetu Kapoor about the one thing from her marriage that she wanted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to take. Answering it, she said, “Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe.”

