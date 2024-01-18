KWK 8: Orry reveals THIS celeb is to be blamed for his digital debut and it has Janhvi Kapoor connection

Avid viewers of Koffee With Karan would be a little sad today as Season 8 of the show finally concluded after 13 episodes. On the season finale, Karan Johar invited the most talked about celebrity at the moment, Orry. During their brief chat, the social media sensation made some revelations that left everyone awestruck. Read on!

Orhan Awatramani says Boney Kapoor is to be blamed for his online success

With a very heavy heart, Karan Johar shot the season finale of his most-loved chat show, Koffee With Karan. In the last episode, the host invited Orry aka Orhan Awatramani for a brief chat. During their interaction, the celebrity revealed that it was Boney Kapoor because of whom everyone started noticing him. While they chatted and made some unusual revelations, KJo asked him how the advent of the brand Orry began. Without taking a moment, he responded “Blame Boney Kapoor. The first time I got the limelight was Boney Kapoor’s fault.”

He then went on to narrate about the night when he became an overnight star. Orry said, “I was attending his daughter’s birthday and when I entered the gate, all the media was like ‘Orry Orry’ and Boney uncle being the gentleman he is came down to receive me. I was like ‘Boney uncle, they were screaming my name.’ He was like ‘Did you pose?’ and I was like ‘No.’ He then grabbed me by the wrist and flung me by the media and said, ‘Ye Orry hai. Iska photo lelo. Ye mera bachcha hai.’ (He is Orry. Take his photo. He is my child.) And the media circled me and that’s when I realized this is it. The match was always there and so was the gunpowder and Boney just lit it,” he giggled.

About Koffee With Karan Season 8

On the final and 13th episode, KJo also invited a jury that consisted of content creators and comedians like Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh. Apart from roasting the host, they also voted for the winners of the season across multiple categories. While Ananya Panday won the award for Best Rapid-Fire, the Special Jury episode prize was given to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh while the Fun Episode accolade was bestowed to Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

