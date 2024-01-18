KWK 8: Orry says he doesn't want to relate to Deepika Padukone for THIS reason; reveals favorite episodes
Orry recently appeared the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8, sharing thoughts on the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh episode and revealing his favorite episodes from this season!
Orhan Awatramani, fondly referred to as Orry, has swiftly become a sensation on social media, captivating audiences with his quirky antics, distinctive hand pose, and a delightful sense of humor. His rising popularity led to an invitation to Karan Johar's illustrious chat show, Koffee with Karan, where he delved into insightful conversations about his newfound fame and strategies to sustain it. During the engaging episode, Orry shared his favorite episodes from the season and offered candid insights into why he prefers not to relate with Deepika Padukone.
Orry discusses the episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
During the chat on Koffee with Karan, Orry expressed his absolute enjoyment of the season's opener featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. However, he candidly shared his feelings of sometimes feeling a bit let down as an audience during this season. The show is known for its juicy gossip, but Orry felt that this season the celebrities were too real, steering away from the expected drama.
Reflecting on watching Ranveer and Deepika, Orry humorously mentioned feeling an unexpected connection with the Fighter actress, a sentiment not typically associated with the tone of Koffee with Karan. Playfully, he added, "I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone. Don't relate to me, DP, please. I love you."
Orry then shared an endearing anecdote, recounting a moment when he and Deepika had the same hairstyle. He amusingly remarked, "I am always going to be in awe of her. I remember once we had the same bun, and I said to her, 'DP, we have the same bun.' She looked at me like... She didn't know who I was, and I was like, 'I love you for doing that'."
Orry discloses his favorite episodes of the season
Aside from the DeepVeer episode, Orry revealed a special affection for the episode featuring the Kapoor sisters, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, admitting his inherent bias towards them. Additionally, he commended the episode with Rani Mukerji and Kajol.
