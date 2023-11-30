KWK 8: Rani Mukerji opens up on keeping daughter Adira away from public eye: 'Don't want her to feel special'

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan was an absolute rollercoaster of fun and excitement! Today, we were treated to the dynamic duo of cousins, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, gracing the Koffee couch. Their lively banter, playful leg-pulling of Karan Johar, and non-stop laughter made the episode a riot of entertainment. Amidst the laughter, there were also moments of sincerity. Rani Mukerji opened up about her successful efforts to shield her daughter Adira from the public eye, despite the omnipresence of paparazzi.

She candidly discussed the rationale behind this decision, providing insights into her choice of keeping Adira away from the spotlight.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra prefer that Adira doesn't receive any special attention

In the course of the conversation, Karan Johar inquired about Rani Mukerji's successful strategy of keeping her daughter, Adira, shielded from the paparazzi, noting that there are no pictures of her anywhere. In response, the actress humorously shared, "I simply tell them not to snap the baby's picture. They look into my eyes, and they get scared."

She added, "Right from the time Adira was born, I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people; they really love me because they kind of respected that. They know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is. It was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira, so that she doesn't feel privileged or she doesn't feel very special at school, and she feels like any other kid. And she doesn't get any extra attention. That was something Adi and I wanted for her. That would only happen if she would not be photographed."

Rani also shared that the first year she traveled with Adira outside the country was a significant moment. She requested the paparazzi, saying, "Please don't take pictures of the baby," and from that day forward, they respected her wishes. Since then, every time she travels, they patiently wait until the little one is safely inside the airport before capturing any photos.

Rani Mukerji's work front

Rani took on a compelling role in the drama film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber. The movie draws inspiration from a true incident in 2011, involving the separation of an Indian couple's child by Norwegian authorities. Following its release, both the film and the actress's performance garnered positive feedback. This year also saw her starring in the OTT documentary series titled The Romantics. Prior to that, she played a role in the comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

On the personal front, Rani is married to the acclaimed producer Aditya Chopra, who also serves as the head of Yash Raj Films. Their family welcomed its newest member in 2015, a baby girl named Adira.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s 6 fun revelations that make episode a must-watch