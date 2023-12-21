KWK 8: Rohit Shetty calls actors from new generation ‘insecure’; Ajay Devgn says they ‘overthink’

Karan Johar is back with yet another exciting episode of the eighth season of his chat show Koffee With Karan. This time, the dynamic duo and best pals, actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty joined him for an interesting session. The celebs spoke about the next generation of actors and shared how they deal with failures.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty feel new generation actors overthink a lot

During the chat with Karan Johar, the guests of Koffee With Karan, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty discussed how decades ago, the industry was close-knit and connected. This is when the host asked them to share their two cents on the new-age actors of Bollywood.

Speaking his mind, Rohit Shetty said, “There’s too much insecurity.” He also added that they seek validation from social media and people whom they don’t even know. “They are very insecure. Maybe they have their own thing because they are born in this generation," he said.

When asked by KJo if they overthink, all of them agreed in unanimity. “I think they overthink,” Ajay said adding that the actors don’t have the security of doing solo films. “They take 3 years to decide if they have to do this or that,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty share how they deal with failure

In their extensive careers, both the celebs have seen their fair share of highs and lows. When asked how he deals with failure, the Singham actor said, “When you’re working for so many years, I would say one film’s failure doesn’t mean you have failed. That process has failed. So that’s fine. You move on.”

Rohit Shetty’s last film as a producer and director was Cirkus which was a box-office bomb. Sharing how he overcame that, Shetty said, “When a film doesn’t do well, it’s not a good feeling at all.” He further revealed that after Cirkus didn’t do well, veteran actor Anupam Kher came to his office and gave very beautiful advice to him.

Kher told Shetty, “After a point in your life when you have worked so much, it’s the event which fails, it’s not you.” Taking responsibility for the movie not doing well, Rohit divulged, “Yes, we went wrong. It was a film made during the pandemic; it was made before Sooryavanshi was released but still not because of that it didn’t do well but somewhere me as a director went wrong with that film.”

But there days later, he was shooting for his web series. “It didn’t affect me. Once you realize you have made a mistake, you can’t be an escapist. You analyze that we should not try this again, people do not want all this from us,” the Golmaal director concluded.