KWK 8: Rohit Shetty opens up on 20 years of friendship with Ajay Devgn; Karan Johar calls it 'true legacy'

The upcoming ninth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 will be graced by the Singham Again pair Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Like other pairings, the audience can expect fun and captivating conversations from this dynamic duo. In the episode, Rohit will be seen opening up about his 20 years of friendship with Ajay and how he cast the latter in his first film.

Rohit Shetty talks about his friendship with Ajay Devgn

The ninth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 is set to feature the actor-director duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. During the episode, the host Karan Johar will discuss the friendship of this duo.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar said, “Firstly, I have to say, this is the true legacy right? This is a 33-year-old association and friendship and 14 years ago you cast Ajay in your first film” To which Rohit Shetty replied, “20 years ago." Laughingly, KJo said, “Oh God, my math fails me. Ohh yeah, you were an AD on Ajay’s first film, Phool aur Kaante." Rohit Shetty replied, “Yes, Suhaag Haqeeqat, then all the production films, Pyaar Toh Hona Tha, Raju Chacha, all of them.”

“How many films did you assist Ajay?” asked Karan Johar. Rohit Shetty replied, “ More than 10 - 12 films”

More about Koffee with Karan 8 guests

Season 8 of Koffee with Karan Season 8 started with Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. After that, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, and Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor graced the couch.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be appearing on Koffee With Karan 8 on December 21 and the episode will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from midnight.

