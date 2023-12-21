KWK 8: Rohit Shetty opens up on family's hardships after his father's demise; reveals mother worked as junior artist
In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Rohit Shetty reminisces about the financial hardships his family faced after the demise of his father, M.B. Shetty. Explore further.
In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the spotlight was on Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, showcasing their enduring friendship of over two decades. The episode offered a blend of entertaining anecdotes and glimpses into their professional lives. In a heartfelt revelation, Rohit Shetty shared the challenges his family faced when his father, a renowned stuntman, passed away when he was just eight years old. He opened up about his mother's resilience, recounting how she took up junior artist roles in films to sustain the family during difficult times.
Rohit Shetty's family encountered financial challenges after the passing of his father
In a candid moment on Koffee With Karan 8, host Karan Johar delved into Rohit Shetty's journey, highlighting that while many perceive him as a blockbuster machine, few know about his challenging beginnings despite his father, M.B. Shetty, being a renowned stuntman. Rohit shared that his father passed away when he was only eight or nine years old, and until he turned 16, the family faced financial difficulties. His mother, who was a stunt artist and met his father through their shared profession, had stopped working after marriage. However, after his father's passing and the subsequent financial crisis, she resumed working as a junior artist in films until Rohit began his career.
