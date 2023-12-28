KWK 8: Saif Ali Khan on how Kareena Kapoor influenced him; reveals criteria for women approaching son Ibrahim

Karan Johar is back with yet another exciting episode of his chat show. This time, with him, is the dynamic mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan. As they spilled some secrets about each other and spoke about their relationship, the actor revealed the positive influence his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has on him.

Saif Ali Khan revealed how Kareena Kapoor Khan influenced him

While chatting with Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan, the ever-so-graceful Sharmila Tagore arrived with her handsome son, actor Saif Ali Khan. During the chat, they made many revelations that might raise a few eyebrows. However, it was the interesting rapid-fire round that got the best of them.

During the interesting segment of the show, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director asked to reveal the ways in which his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has rubbed off on him. At first, the Vikram Vedha actor took a couple of minutes to understand the question. He then responded, “I think in terms of time management, health, exercise, routine, discipline, patience. Phenomenal things.”

Saif Ali Khan reveals criteria for women approaching his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan

While having a candid conversation on the show, KJo brought everyone’s attention to the fact that Saif secretly got married to his first wife, actress Amrita Singh when he was just 20. This got the mother-son talking. However, when Karan asked him if he had any criteria for women approaching his son Ibrahim Ali Khan, he said that they should be single. “My criteria doesn’t matter. Nobody is listening. Even though he does ask for some advice. Single, I’d say. The lady should be single,” the Hum Tum actor said.

Advertisement

The actor also funnily said that if women are approaching his younger sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan then they should be put behind bars.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Earlier this year, we saw Saif Ali Khan play the antagonistic demon king of Sri Lanka Ravana in the mythological action film Adipurush with actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He is currently filming for his upcoming Telugu-language action-drama film Devara starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan wasn’t a brat but ‘would cause anxiety all around’