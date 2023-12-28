KWK 8: Saif Ali Khan's reaction to Taimur calling Karan Johar's son 'Yash Johar'; reveals he asks about God

Actor Saif Ali Khan made his appearance in the latest episode of Karan Johar’s much loved chat show Koffee With Karan 8. He was seen spilling some secrets about his personal and professional lives in the episode, which also featured his mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Notably, Saif revealed how his son Taimur has a keen interest in Christianity and in addition to that, he was also seen engaging in a fun banter with host Karan Johar who said that Taimur, who is best friends with his son Yash Johar, often addresses him by his full name. However, Saif asks Taimur to ‘show some respect’. Read on to find out the complete reaction of Saif Ali Khan and the reason behind it.

Karan Johar says Taimur Ali Khan and Yash Johar are best friends

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen sharing the Koffee couch with his mother Sharmila Tagore and revealed some fun secrets about little Taimur. Notably, he was also seen engaging in a fun banter with Karan, who said that Taimur often insists on addressing his son Yash by his full name, which is Yash Johar. However, the Ta Ra Rum Pum star opposes it and asks his son to ‘show some respect’, considering Yash Johar was also the name of Karan Johar’s father.

“Taimur and my son are best friends. He keeps calling my son Yash Johar, and because Saif remembers Yash Johar as my father, he told Taimur, ‘Show some respect’,” said the director.

Saif Ali Khan was seen intervening and jokingly added that he will now teach Taimur to call him ‘Yash Ji’, which the members of the film fraternity would call Karan Johar’s father. Notably, Saif’s response left the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director in splits as he said, “It would be quite hilarious if Taimur, in class, starts calling my son ‘Yash ji’.”

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor introduced Taimur to Christianity

Apart from his personal and professional secrets, Khan was also seen spilling some beans about his son Taimur and unboxing an intriguing detail about him. He mentioned that Taimur has been captivated by Christianity lately after he was introduced to the religion by his mother and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

However, since Bebo fails to answer all his questions about it, Saif added that he finds himself in an awkward spot after he attempts to analyze ways to answer his questions in a politically correct manner. “He keeps asking me questions about God. And I have to figure out how to answer them properly. He was asking something about the crucifixion, and how Jesus died, and why he was killed. It needs a proper answer.”

Karan Johar was captivated by junior Saif’s curiosity levels. However, he jokingly added that how he is relieved that Kareena Kapoor didn’t answer his queries as he doesn’t want Taimur to obtain incorrect information, which ‘she is capable of’.

“Thank God he isn’t asking Bebo that, because I don’t want her to give him wrong information, which she is capable of,” Johar added.

ALSO READ: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan planning to venture into Hollywood with The Buckingham Murders? Actress says THIS