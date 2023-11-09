KWK 8: Sara Ali Khan says there are no ‘nevers and always’ in the industry, ‘no point making best friendships’

Koffee With Karan is one of the shows that every gossip and Bollywood lover wants to watch with a bag of popcorn. Two episodes of season 8 have already been aired. In the 3rd one which premiered on November 9, youngsters Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the coffee couch and spilled some beans about their personal and professional lives. Sara reflected on bonds in the industry.

Sara Ali Khan says there’s no point in making best friendships in the industry

In the latest episode of KWK 8 episode 3, the host, filmmaker Karan Johar, highlighted the fact that while both the guests, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are contemporaries, they also have ex-boyfriends in common. He said that both of them are also quite civil with Kartik Aaryan and with each other too.

Reacting to this, the Kedarnath actress said, “I don’t want to say that ‘ya, it’s all easy’ because it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn’t always easy. Like when you’re involved with anybody, whether they are friends or professionally, whether it's romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested,” she said adding that it’s not casual and like ‘I doesn’t really matter’.

The actress further divulged that ultimately it does affect you but one has to rise beyond that. She continued, “Something that I’ve realized, without sounding semi-negative, is that there actually are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my limited experience, there’s no point making best friendships and pinky promises and ‘I won’t do this, I’ll never talk to you again’. These nevers and always don’t happen,” she shared adding that unrealistic expectations are a recipe for disaster.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan's debut movie in 2018 turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Abhishek Kapoor's romantic film Kedarnath, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, established her as a talented artist. In her brief career, she has tasted success and failures in equal measures and is currently working in multiple movies like Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino, and Murder Mubarak, among others.

