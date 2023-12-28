KWK 8: Sharmila Tagore calls Saif Ali Khan’s split with Amrita Singh not ‘harmonious’; ‘That stage was not nice’

The dynamic mother-son duo Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan graced the latest episode of Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The episode which dropped last night was a riot as the legendary actress recalled several cute and hilarious anecdotes from the actor’s youthful days. The tenth episode also offered some warm memories as the royal mother-son duo recalled the latter’s first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Sharmila Tagore opens up on Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's separation

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan had a hearty and candid chat with the host Karan Johar. From Saif’s college days to his first marriage with Amrita Singh, the duo poured their heart out. The actor recalled his mother’s dismal reaction when he broke the wedding news to her, as Sharmila stated that it’s a good thing to share ‘every aspect of your life’ with your parents, as they are the ones who bring you up.

Saif Ali Khan further recalled that when he decided to part ways with Amrita, his mother was the first person he shared it with. In response to this, his mother told him that she was with him if that was what he wanted. However, the legendary actress also discussed the not so ‘harmonious’ time after the separation.

She stated, “When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. Then it is not a harmonious… I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage, everybody is hurt… so that stage was not nice, but I tried. But that's water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down.” Tagore added that it was not a happy time for the family as they not only lost Amrita but also Saif’s kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991 and divorced nearly 13 years later in 2004. Later, Khan got married to Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012 with whom he has two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

