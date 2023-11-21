KWK 8: Sidharth Malhotra on life with Kiara Advani; ‘I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do’

Excitement is on the rise as Koffee with Karan Season 8 gears up for another captivating episode, featuring the delightful duo Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Set to grace the talk show this week, the episode is poised to offer an entertaining mix of humor and emotions as they share intriguing revelations and delve into their personal lives. Sidharth, who tied the knot with Kiara Advani earlier this year, opened up about their relationship during the conversation.

Sidharth Malhotra’s heartfelt words on relationship with Kiara Advani on Koffee with Karan 8

According to Times of India, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about marrying Kiara Advani at the peak of his career during his appearance on Koffee with Karan 8. In response, Sidharth discussed how his life changed after marriage by saying, “I came to Bombay about 16 years ago, and I lived by myself for the initial years with friends. I shared rooms and apartments, and now I have this one person I have dated, and obviously, there is so much love. I feel more responsible now; I feel like I have another person I have to take care of.”

Revealing his admiration for Kiara, Sidharth praised, “She motivates me to work harder. What binds both of us together is that both of us are very family-oriented. Both of us have that upbringing. Even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera. I like that. I find that very refreshing; she could be in any profession. She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families”

Sidharth concluded with a sweet line, “I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her.”

