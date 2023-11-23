KWK 8: Sidharth Malhotra was against sharing wedding video with Kiara Advani; reveals who convinced him

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who were a lively pair in Student of the Year, brought a lot of fun to the fifth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. They shared funny stories about their dating experiences, friendships, and family, making the episode full of positive energy and playful teasing. During the episode, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that he was against sharing their viral wedding video.

Sidharth Malhotra reveals he didn’t want to share his viral wedding video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. When Sidharth appeared on the Koffee with Karan’s latest episode, some intriguing details were bound to be revealed. When Karan Johar brought up Sidharth and Kiara's lovely relationship and discussed their enchanting wedding video, Sidharth disclosed that he initially didn't want to share it with the public.

Karan said discussing their viral wedding video, “A reel love story has translated into a real love story like the romance of Shershaah has come alive in the real world and that moment where you stood on the ramp, and she walked in and she did this and you did this has gone absolutely viral.” To this, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that it was quite unplanned and gave credit to Manish Malhotra and his wife-actress Kiara Advani for convincing him to post the video.

He said, “It was not planned. I was quite against putting the video out. But credit to Manish and Kiara to say that 'let's put it out.' Because I was like it might look forced and we were giving it.”

More about Koffee with Karan Season 8

Karan Johar's talk show has already featured famous duos like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday. In the upcoming episodes, viewers can look forward to seeing pairs like Kajol-Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty.

To bring something new to the season, they've included different segments like the Imposter game, Koffee Wrecktangle, Kwiz & Tell, and Ask Me Anything With Karan, all while keeping the well-known rapid-fire round.

Season 8 of Koffee with Karan is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

