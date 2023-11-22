KWK 8: Varun Dhawan enjoys 'cuppa coffee with old friend' Sidharth Malhotra; fans say 'We are back to 2012'

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan entered Bollywood in 2012 with Student Of The Year. The duo went ahead with their career trajectories and starred in several films following their debut. Notably, the two stars will also be seen making their appearance together on Koffee With Karan 8’s Koffee couch. Ahead of the show’s premiere, actor Varun Dhawan has shared pictures with his ‘old friend’ Malhotra, leaving fans elated. Have a look inside.

Varun Dhawan shares picture with Sidharth Malhotra from Koffee With Karan 8

Ahead of the new Koffee With Karan 8 episode's premiere, wherein the ‘students’ will be seen together, Varun Dhawan shared a couple of photographs with his old buddy Sidharth Malhotra. While in the first photo, the two actors can be seen exchanging a hug, the second photo shows the duo striking a pose and the images ooze nothing but class and style.

Dropping the photos, in the caption, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor wrote, “Had cuppa coffee with an old friend.”

Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post right here:

Notably, right after the star dropped the pictures, his fans flocked to the comments section of his post to share varied reactions. Notably, most of them were left elated as the picture reminded them of their debut in 2012, and several were in awe of the duo’s ‘reunion’.

Commenting on Varun Dhawan’s post, fans wrote, “the og studentsssss”, “We are back to 2012,” “Best Best Best You guys have no idea how much we waited for this Epic Reunion,” “Vele playing in bg,” “SOTY boys,” “Rohan & Abhi After 11 yearss!!” “back to 2012” and “kukkad kamaal da”.

Work fronts of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan

After the two actors made their debut together with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, they starred in several films together. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was earlier seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and at the moment, he has Yodha and the Rohit Shetty helmed web series Indian Police Force in his kitty.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Dhawan was earlier seen in the film Bawaal, and up next, he will feature in VD18.

