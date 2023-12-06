KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani set Instagram ablaze with new pics; fans are missing Katrina Kaif

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan has observed several guests sharing the Koffee couch and spilling the beans on their personal and professional lives. Next in line are actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, whose episode is set to air soon.

Ahead of the episode’s release, actor Vicky Kaushal dropped photographs with his Koffee partner Kiara and Karan Johar. As soon as he posted the images online, his fans flocked to the comment section and remarkably, they yearned to see Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif too, on the show.

Ahead of the show’s release, the Sam Bahadur star took to his Instagram account to drop photographs as he struck a pose with Kiara Advani and the show’s host Karan Johar. All three of them displayed cheerful expressions as they posed for the photo. It is safe to say that they make for a happy trio. Sharing the images, Kaushal captioned his post, “We like our koffee black!”

However, soon after the actor shared the post, his fans gathered in the comment section and dropped varied reactions. What caught our attention was the way they missed Katrina’s presence.

“Katrina k saath kyu nahi gaye (Why didn’t you go with Katrina?)” and “@vickykaushal09 Koffee would’ve been better with @katrinakaif,” read some of the comments on the actor’s post. Meanwhile, several others also hailed the trio and many went gaga over the stars’ co-ordinated black-colored outfits.

“Once you black, you never go back!” “Vicky Kaushal you look dashing” “On fire” “can't wait for this coffee,” read some more comments on the Raazi star’s post.

Work fronts of Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky is currently basking in the success of his latest venture Sam Bahadur, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Kaushal can be seen portraying the avatar of Sam Manekshaw in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Currently, she is gearing up for her next venture, which is Ram Charan starrer Game Changer.

