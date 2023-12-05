KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal reveals Shah Rukh Khan had to rush to Delhi amid Dunki shoot; here’s what happened next
In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal talks about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Read on to learn a fascinating anecdote shared by Sam Bahadur star.
Vicky Kaushal is the current buzz on social media. After receiving acclaim for his latest release, Sam Bahadur, the actor is gearing up for his next big project with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.
The Sam Bahadur actor will also be seen gracing the popular chat show Koffee With Karan 8 with Kiara Advani. During the show, on being asked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, the actor shared a fascinating incident from the shoot.
Vicky Kaushal reveals his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki
During the candid conversation on Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal discussed his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and recalled how during the shoot, the actor had to rush to Delhi for a ‘critical moment’ and Vicky thus had to shoot with his body double. The actor further went on to share that later on SRK asserted on a re-shoot. Nonetheless, Vicky convinced him to watch the sequence with the body double, which went well.
He shared, “During the shoot, Shah Rukh Khan had to rush to Delhi for a critical moment, and I had a shoot with him. I had to shoot it with a body double and it went okay. However, after completing his critical task in Delhi, he called me and told me that we would have to reshoot and I'd be there. I told him we had done it well, but he insisted that he would come back and shoot it. However, I requested him to see the shoot done with his body double, and then he was convinced it was done well,” Vicky shared during the show.
About Dunki
The anticipation for the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki is surely high. The comedy-drama is woven around the story of a bunch of friends who wish to move abroad and how Hardy (SRK) helps them. The film will be released this Christmas on December 21.
On the other hand, Koffee With Karan 8’s forthcoming episode will be dropped on Thursday at midnight on Disney + Hotstar.
