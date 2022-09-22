KWK7: Karan Johar says Ananya Panday dated two boys at the same time; Bhavana Pandey clarifies

The twelfth and the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was among the most highly-anticipated episodes thanks to the special guests- Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey. Gauri Khan returned to the Koffee couch after 17 long years, while Bhavana and Maheep made their debuts on the chat show last night. The three made some interesting revelations on the show, and fans also got to see Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor’s messages for their respective moms.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Gauri Khan about the one dating advice she gave to her daughter Suhana. Gauri replied, “Never date two boys at the same time. Never." Karan Johar laughed at first, then he looked at Bhavana Pandey and said, “I think Ananya has done that already." Bhavana was surprised, and asked, “Has she?” Karan said that he thinks she was ‘oscillating in between.’ Bhavana, however, quickly clarified, “No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one,” leaving everyone in splits. Karan then said, “Gauri, good advice.”