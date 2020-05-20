Kylie Jenner inspires Diljit Dosanjh to make 'Flakey French Toast' & the result has us reaching for our spoons

Diljit Dosanjh donned his chef's hat to recreate Kylie Jenner's Flakey French Toast. Check out the photos below:

The lockdown has us is bringing out our inner master chefs. With restrictions to step out amid the Coronavirus outbreak, several stars have made their way to the kitchen to plate up some mouth-watering dishes. While we've enjoyed watching several celebrities don the apron, we've loved watching Punjabi-Bollywood actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's cooking videos the most. The Udta Punjab star began his "I Need My Spoon" series to cook a unique dish every day. While most of his dishes are inspired by traditional Indian cooking, Diljit decided to recreate his crush Kylie Jenner's Flakey French Toast this week.

It is no secret that the singer is a fan of the reality star. So when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal her sister, Khloe Kardashian, inspired her to make flakey french toast, it comes as no surprise that Diljit decided to recreate it.

Sharing photos from her preparation, Kylie revealed the recipe includes a mixture of eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon. "Crushed up frosted cornflakes," Kylie suggested. Diljit took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Kylie's Instagram Stories to announce he will recreate the dish. And he stood by his word.

The Jatt & Juliet star took to Instagram and shared his step by step process of the recipe. Like Stormi's mother, Diljit too fried the pan with melted butter and sprinkled brown sugar before he placed the corn flakes covered egg coated bread in the pan.

The end result looked similar to that of Kylie's Flakey French Toast. We wonder if she'll approve it. Check out the pictures below:

Ah Bread Nu Cornflakes ch ਲਬੇੜ ke Siraa Laa Gai... VERY NEW... Kal Subha Edan Hee Banu Hun Breakfast pic.twitter.com/k6RVok5Nai — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 18, 2020

Did he come close to Kylie's version? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner flaunts her summer body and Diljit Dosanjh is all hearts

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×