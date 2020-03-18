Laal Chunariya singer Akull says, ‘would choose non-film music over playback’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Laal Chunariya singer Akull got candid about what makes the song relatable, the inspiration behind his songs and safety measures in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

Laal Bindi singer Akull is back with his next single titled Laal Chunariya, which is inspired by and Sushmita Sen starrer song Chunari Chunari. The young and dynamic Akull burst on the music scene as a composer, singer-songwriter and a producer with his hit debut single Laal Bindi in 2018. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akull opens up on what makes the song relatable, the inspiration behind his songs and safety measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Over to him.

1. Laal Chunariya seems to take us back to the 90s. Was that the agenda behind this?

Laal Chunariya is a romantic song and definitely has a mix of both the worlds, it has an old world charm as well as it has a very new age urban sound which is vibrant and fresh. AND the agenda behind this was to make a song which has an infusion of Punjabi dance beats with a touch of Indian instruments such as Shehnai that touches the hearts of my listeners.

2. What makes Laal Chunariya relevant in today’s time?

Laal Chunariya is an upbeat composition which brings out a different vibe. The name of the track is very generic and is definite to connects with everyone. Also, the video is very uber and urban that will appeal to young audiences.

3. Who is your biggest inspiration in terms of music in today’s time?

I don’t have one particular artist, be it a composer/singer/producer as my inspiration as I listen and appreciate all sort of music/genres. To me, it’s more what inspires me at that moment while I am in the zone of making music and something that would just strikes in and I immediately start working on make a particular sound. I believe my music has a unique sound and something that I love working on.

4. What do you think of independent artists/ non-film music getting the much needed attention and love today? What would you choose between playback and independent song?

I think non-film music scene is actually going amazing. The level of indie music has gone up in terms of audio, video quality. These days the kind of marketing done around each non-film track is as good as a movie release campaign. I think VYRL Originals has changed the way non-film music is consumed in our country because of which a lot of artists are gaining recognition and getting their much required dues. The bar has definitely raised, from what it was half a decade back. The consumption of content, & indie music has drastically increased. There are times when a non-film song has done way better than a film song and some of which we now see in movies as well, and there are many examples to this.

For me, I would choose non-film music as of now because playback singing is driven from director’s/ movie point of view, and I love the freedom non-film music gives to an artist where we can compose and sing in whatever vibe we want to, and that actually makes me happy.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Harrdy Sandhu making a goofy face with Amyra Dastur in Jee Karr Daa BTS photo is too cute to miss

5. While we always miss the 90s, the concept of boy following a girl and winning her over is said to be too cliché. Your views?

I think the idea of approaching a girl, or trying to woo her is been the same over the years, not only in our country but across the world. I think every love song is mushy in its own way and we have done something similar in our music video for Laal Chunariya but in a very uber-cool way. This is a worldwide accepted concept be it in movies or music videos.

6. Your next?

2020 is going to be a power-packed year for me with multiple releases, Bollywood singing debut and also my first international collaboration. So a lots to look forward to.

7. How do you gauge public reactions?

I believe in the kind of feedback, messages I receive from my fans on social media and on my videos. And also when I see the no.of videos created on my songs such Laal Bindi and I love you have made me believe that my work is being loved. What makes me even more content is when the audience sings along with me while I am performing at events. And that’s when I know my song has been received well.

8. In the view of coronavirus outbreak, what precautions are you taking?

Well, I am taking as many precautions I can such as staying at home, eating healthy, keeping everything around myself clean and sanitized. On a good note, I am utilising my time to create new music, new sounds and compositions. I would request everyone to take as many precautions as possible as its better to be safe than sorry. And be positive. On the same note, I am utilising my time to create new music, new sounds and compositions.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes on shoots being stalled due to Coronavirus outbreak: Glad this action is taken

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More