Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to head to Georgia and Turkey to wrap up film’s shoot?

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is the official remake of Forrest Gump and as per reports, the makers are planning to head to Georgia and Turkey to wrap up the remaining portions of the film

and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was to hit the screens on Christmas 2020, but since shootings were stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is being reported that the release of the film might be postponed. That said, in the latest, it is being reported that as per the original plan, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha wanted to shoot the film in Ladkah, however, given the India-China tension, post the clash of soldiers at the Galwan Valley where about 20 Indian troopers sacrificed their lives for their country, the shooting might be shifted to Georgia and Turkey. That’s right!

Since it has been more than four months that the shooting of the film has been stalled, Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan are planning to finish the remaining shooting in Georgia and Turkey since Ladkah has been ruled out. Yes, reports suggest that only 30 to 35% of the film is left to be shot and so, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha want to finish the shooting as soon as possible. While shooting in Punjab prior to the pandemic, a host of photos of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were leaked online, and on Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan took to social media to unveil Kareena’s look from the film. Well, it will be interesting to see whether Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan successfully manage to shoot the film in Georgia and Turkey because many films are being postponed due to the current scenario.

Sharing Bebo’s look from Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर... बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. A…”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha POSTPONED to 2021? Writer Atul Kulkarni spills the beans

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×