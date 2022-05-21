Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer trailer to be unveiled on IPL 2022 Finale

Aamir Khan's comedy-drama Laal Singh Chadha is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The actor, who is known for his perfectionist ways is currently leaving no stone unturned to promote his film, speaking of which, the Dhoom 3 actor has thought of yet another unique idea as he is all set to launch the trailer of Laal Singh Chadha on the day of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 finale, which is scheduled to take place on May 29th, 2022.

A source close to the development revealed: “When it’s Aamir Khan, it has to be grand and never heard before. The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will be launched on 29th May, the day of the IPL finale. Cashing in on the IPL fervour, the makers of the Aamir Khan starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket.” This marks the first time in the history of the marketing and advertising world that the audience is set to witness a promotional asset launch during such a live cricket ceremony.



Further, the source added: "The trailer will stream live on television on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout of the finale match to be held on 29th May creating a revolution and new benchmark in the ad and marketing world. This is the first time ever that a film is going to have a grand trailer launch on the world television platform and sports world."



Meanwhile, recently, the makers of Laal Singh Chadha have released two songs- Kahani and Main Ki Karan? from the film and it has taken over the hearts of fans. It is directed by Advait Chandan and will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

