Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya to shoot for war scenes in Ladakh: Report

Aamir Khan will be seen playing the titular role in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

It’s been a while since was last seen on the silver screen and fans have been undoubtedly missing his magic on the big screen. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist did leave his fans excited as he announced his next project as Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In fact, he even shared their first look from the movie which left the fans intrigued. And while fans were eagerly waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha release, the COVID 19 pandemic turned out to be a roadblock in the shooting which led to a delay in the release.

But looks like the wait is set to be over soon as the team of Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to resume shooting soon. According to a report published in Times of India, Aamir and his team will be shooting the next schedule in Ladakh and Kargil area. The media report stated that while Aamir’s photographers were spotted doing the recce of various locations in Kargil, the team is likely to shoot the war scenes in the area. This isn’t all. It is also reported that Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, will also be joining the shoot in Ladakh.

As per media reports, it will be a 45 day schedule and will include the shooting of several action and war sequences. Meanwhile, Kareena had already wrapped the shooting of the movie last year before going on her maternity break. For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be helmed by Advait Chandan, happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

