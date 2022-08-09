Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan decodes how he got the tag of a 'perfectionist'

Aamir Khan is one of the finest actors to have graced the country. His movies have a strong emotional undertone and they often give a very deep message. Apart from being known for the great movies he makes, he also is one of the highest grossing Indian actors too. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan and starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. The film is already buzzing as the film nears its release on 11th August, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Aamir Khan, in an interview with IMDb was asked about how he got the tag ‘ Mr. Perfectionist’ and whether he believed in perfection. Aamir Khan told that he doesn’t believe in perfection because beauty lies in imperfections. He said, “I am not a perfectionist. I had a very long period in which I didn’t have a film that didn’t work. So I think they couldn’t figure out why I haven’t had a film not work in a long time and started calling me a perfectionist. But the fact really is that I believe in magic. A magical moment is more attractive to me than something that is perfect.” Aamir Khan’s answer just proved why he is inclined to magic, more than perfection.

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on 11th August, alongside another big film Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Both the films are releasing in theatres and have been able to create the right amount of hype. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer has been receiving a positive response from the pre-screenings held and the rave reviews that it is getting, should boost the prospects of the film, dramatically.

