Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan drops Kareena Kapoor Khan's first poster on Valentine's Day

Aamir Khan unveils Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look poster from their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha became the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film is the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan steps into the shoes of Tom Hanks whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen as his love interest. A couple of weeks ago, the first look of both the actors leaked on the internet and spread around like wildfire. Aamir has already unveiled his first look poster in the film where he features as a happy go lucky Jatt.

The actor has unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look poster today on Valentine's Day and it is all things love. The actress looks flawless in the picture. Minimal makeup, traditional white suit, and an infectious smile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is beyond beautiful! Her kohl eyes and a red bindi on the forehead standout, as evident in the poster, as we find her hugging Aamir Khan aka Laal Singh Chaddha adding depth to her character. "#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a.", Aamir writes as he posts the picture. Check it out:

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for Christmas 2020 release. A man with low IQ, Laal Singh Chaddha, unfolds the events in India's history through his own perspective. Besides Aamir and Kareena essaying the lead roles, the film stars Mona Singh and Debdas Ghosh in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

