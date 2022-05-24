Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan drops a video, says film's trailer will be launched during IPL Finals

Aamir Khan is one of the most successful Indian actors who has had his career span over three decades. His movies have not just catered to the Indian diaspora but have gone beyond the conventional markets for Indian movies. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, releases this year, and two songs from the movie namely, ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Main Ki Karaan’ have been released on YouTube. The first song ‘Kahaani’, that kick-started the promotional campaign of the movie, was launched on a radio podcast. With Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will become the first actor in Bollywood to release the official trailer of his movie two and a half months before the release.

Pinkvilla was the first to inform about the release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next film directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, Aamir Khan has confirmed the same through a quirky video that was shared by Aamir Khan Productions on social media. In the video, Aamir Khan gave out specific details related to his movie trailer. He informed that Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer will release on the day of the 2022 IPL Final, which is on the 29th of May. He said that the trailer will be unveiled in the second strategic time out of the first innings of the final match of IPL 2022 which means that the trailer will drop sometime around 8:45 pm IST on the day of the finals.

The movie releases after a long haul on the 11th of August, coinciding with the festive day of Raksha Bandhan. The film was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2020 but owing to Covid-19, the film saw as many as four postponements before this date was locked. The film co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Kareena Kapoor Khan in a YouTube podcast revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha, according to her, is going to be Aamir Khan’s best movie to date. Aamir Khan too in the radio podcast recently, revealed that his mother liked Laal Singh Chaddha very much. In other news, the film locks horns with Aanand L Rai’s next, Raksha Bandhan, with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

