  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to ensure only skeletal crew on set as Kareena Kapoor resumes shoot in Mumbai

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will release on Christmas 2021.
12310 reads Mumbai
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to ensure only skeletal crew on set as Kareena Kapoor resumes shoot in MumbaiLaal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to ensure only skeletal crew on set as Kareena Kapoor resumes shoot in Mumbai
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While prior to the lockdown, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha, however, due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled. Post the lockdown was lifted, Aamir Khan jetted off to Turkey to resume the shooting of the film, and now as per latest reports, it is being said that Kareena Kapoor Khan will join the cast of Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai soon. As per a report in Mid-Day, Aamir has given his nod and therefore, the makers of the film have started constructing two sets in Mumbai.

As per reports, the 3 Idiots actor is sure that he wants to begin with indoor shoots and in order to shoot the scenes of Kareena and Aamir, a set of a house has been erected at the Goregaon studio. Post shooting with Bebo, Aamir Khan will shoot at a military hospital and the set for the same has been created in Mumbai. Also, due to the pandemic, Aamir Khan has ensured that in order to maintain the safety measures on set, he has hired a special team to monitor the safety measures. Also, as we all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant and therefore, Aamir Khan has instructed the director of the film, Advait Chandan, that “only a skeletal crew be present on set when she is scheduled to shoot”

And so, if reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan and Kareena will kick-start the Mumbai schedule of the film from September 7, 2020. Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinis, and a few days back, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha announced that the film’s release has been pushed to Christmas 2021.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan gets mobbed by fans in Turkey as he shoots for the film; Watch

Credits :Mid-Day

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement