Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan gets mobbed by fans in Turkey as he shoots for the film; Watch

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will release on Christmas 2021.

While prior to the lockdown, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting was stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now post the lockdown, Aamir Khan jetted off to Turkey to resume the shooting of the film, and ever since the actor landed in Turkey, fan clubs of the 3 Idiots actor have been sharing videos of Aamir Khan wearing a mask while posing for photos.

In one of the latest videos that has gone viral on social media, we can see Aamir Khan getting mobbed by fans for a selfie while the actor is seen patiently posing for a photo. However, little did the actor realize that while he didn’t want to upset his Turkey fans but in doing so, he unknowingly flouted social distancing norms since his fans surrounded the actor and mobbed him. In the said video, Aamir Khan is seen wearing a white tee and jeans with white-framed glasses, and while sporting a mask, Aamir can be seen trying to make his way out of the crowd, however, only in vain.

While Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Also, the film is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinis, and a few days back, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha announced that the film’s release has been pushed to Christmas 2021.

