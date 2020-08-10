  1. Home
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan jets off to Turkey to resume the shoot post lockdown; See PHOTOS

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is the official remake of Forrest Gump
Prior to the lockdown, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film’s shooting was stalled. Now earlier, reports suggested that to film the remaining portions of the film, the cast and the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha will jet off to Turkey, and Georgia, and today, we got our hands on some photos wherein Aamir Khan is seen posing with some fans in Turkey. Well, earlier, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha wanted to shoot the film in Ladakh, however, given the India-China tension, post the clash of soldiers at the Galwan Valley where about 20 Indian troopers sacrificed their lives for their country, the shooting was said to be shifted to Georgia and Turkey.

Yes, if these photos are to be believed, Aamir Khan has flown down to Turkey to resume the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, and in the social media photos that are now going viral, the 3 Idiots actor is seen happily posing with the staff at the airport and the hotel. While in one photo, Aamir Khan is wearing a mask, in the other, the actor is showing off his greys and not wearing a mask. Also, in one photo, the actor is seen holding a bouquet of flowers in his hand.

For all those who don’t know, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump, and the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in lead roles. Besides shooting in Punjab, Aamir Khan has shot the film in different parts of India such as Kolkata, Kerala, Jaisalmer, Goa and Himachal Pradesh. Apart from Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, too, had flown to Scotland to resume the shoot of Bell Bottom in the UK.

