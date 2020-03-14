Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor to continue shooting in Punjab despite Coronavirus outbreak?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to continue shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha despite Coronavirus outbreak. Read on!

As we speak, the entire world is grappling with the Coronavirus outbreak, and post filmmakers like Rohit Shetty postponing the release of their film- Sooryavanshi, Bollywood actors are taking excruciating care while shooting for films on sets. In the latest, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Lucknow schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyan 2 got cancelled and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra shooting, too got postponed. However, if reports are to be believed, the makers of and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha are continuing with their shooting in Punjab. As per a report in Mirror, the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha will continue and actor-producer, Aamir Khan, will be taking adequate measures to sanitise on sets.

While Laal Singh Chaddha will see a Christmas release later this year and the shoot of the film is expected to take place across 100 locations in India- Agra, Jaisalmer, Goa, Chandigarh, Kolkata and other cities, the team is leaving no stones unturned to quickly wrap up the film. As a matter of fact, with just a couple of months left for the films’ release, much therefore, despite the Coronavirus outbreak, Aamir Khan has decided to go ahead with the shooting of the film.

For all those who don’t know, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic Forrest Gump and on Valentine's Day 2020, Aamir Khan dropped the first look of co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from the film. In the first look, Kareena looked is seen hugging Aamir Khan, who is wearing a turban while Bebo is seen in traditional yellow attire sporting a red bindi. Alongside the poster, Aamir wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर... बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a.” Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will feature Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and TV actor Mona Singh in lead roles.

Check out photos of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as they leave for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha:

