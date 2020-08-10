Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer delayed by one year, to release on Christmas 2021

COVID 19 has impacted film release dates and the latest one to announce a new date of arrival is Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Here’s when the film will hit the screens.

A much awaited film of this year was and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. However, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the shoot of the film was delayed. Recently, the shoot of the film kicked off again in Turkey and photos of Aamir surfaced on social media. Now, news of the new release date has come in and as per the same, Aamir and Kareena starrer is delayed by one full year. Yes, as per the new release date, Laal Singh Chaddha reportedly will arrive on Christmas 2021.

Taking to Twitter, several trade analysts announced that the film starring Kareena and Aamir in the lead will now release on Christmas 2021 instead of 2020. Later, Viacom 18 Studios COO Ajit Andhare also tweeted and announced the new release date. He wrote, "We will still keep the Christmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New ReleaseDate. @aamir_khan@Viacom18StudiosAll focus on film completion for now!" Due to COVID 19, the shoot was delayed and the actor did not want to put his cast and crew at any risk. Recently, photos of Aamir shooting in Turkey surfaced on social media and that is how fans got to know that the actor had jetted off to Turkey to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It was on Aamir’s birthday that the announcement of the film was made. Post that, the shoot of the film began and the actor was snapped in Chandigarh for the first time in a turbaned avatar. Later, Aamir released a poster featuring him as Laal Singh Chaddha. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Aamir shared a poster of Kareena, who is playing his love interest in the film. When Aamir and Kareena wrapped up the Punjab schedule, they held a party where all cast and crew were present. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh. Directed by Advait Chandan, it will now release on Christmas 2021.

We will still keep the Chirstmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios All focus on film completion for now! — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) August 10, 2020

