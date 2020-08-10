  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer delayed by one year, to release on Christmas 2021

COVID 19 has impacted film release dates and the latest one to announce a new date of arrival is Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Here’s when the film will hit the screens.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 12:28 pm
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer delayed by one year, to release on Christmas 2021Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer delayed by one year, to release on Christmas 2021

A much awaited film of this year was Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. However, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the shoot of the film was delayed. Recently, the shoot of the film kicked off again in Turkey and photos of Aamir surfaced on social media. Now, news of the new release date has come in and as per the same, Aamir and Kareena starrer is delayed by one full year. Yes, as per the new release date, Laal Singh Chaddha reportedly will arrive on Christmas 2021.

Taking to Twitter, several trade analysts announced that the film starring Kareena and Aamir in the lead will now release on Christmas 2021 instead of 2020. Later, Viacom 18 Studios COO Ajit Andhare also tweeted and announced the new release date. He wrote, "We will still keep the Christmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New ReleaseDate. @aamir_khan@Viacom18StudiosAll focus on film completion for now!" Due to COVID 19, the shoot was delayed and the actor did not want to put his cast and crew at any risk. Recently, photos of Aamir shooting in Turkey surfaced on social media and that is how fans got to know that the actor had jetted off to Turkey to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha. 

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It was on Aamir’s birthday that the announcement of the film was made. Post that, the shoot of the film began and the actor was snapped in Chandigarh for the first time in a turbaned avatar. Later, Aamir released a poster featuring him as Laal Singh Chaddha. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Aamir shared a poster of Kareena, who is playing his love interest in the film. When Aamir and Kareena wrapped up the Punjab schedule, they held a party where all cast and crew were present. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh. Directed by Advait Chandan, it will now release on Christmas 2021. 

Take a look: 

Also Read|Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan jets off to Turkey to resume the shoot post lockdown; See PHOTOS

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement