Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer to now release in April 2022: Report

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is one of the most awaited films currently in Hindi cinema. Aamir Khan starrer is a remake of the 1994 classic ‘Forrest Gump’ led by Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Laal Singh Chaddha has been under production for a while now considering the film got delayed due to the pandemic. Just like other Aamir Khan releases, Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on Christmas, however, the film got pushed to February 11. According to a report in ETimes, Laal Singh Chaddha might get pushed to April or May.

One of the reasons mentioned in the report is that Laal Singh Chaddha is not getting a clean release at the box office considering Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ led by Alia Bhatt will now be released on 18 February. The very next week, Ranveer Singh led ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is slated to release on 25 February. A source close to the development revealed to ETimes, “A final view is yet to be taken”. When ETimes reached out to senior Distributor Raj Bansal, he said, “The film is definitely getting pushed to April but the date is not clear, as yet.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in one of the leading parts. Naga has finished his shoot for the film. Directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18, and Paramount Pictures. Advait Chandan has previously directed Aamir Khan in ‘Secret Superstar’.

