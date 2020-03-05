Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan poses with Gippy Grewal; Punjabi star calls the film a 'masterpiece'

Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal took to social media to share photos with Aamir Khan from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. Gippy praised Mr Perfectionist and called Advait Chandan’s film a ‘masterpiece.’ Check it out.

A film that has fans all excited and charged up for its release is and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Starring Aamir and Kareena in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. While the shoot of the film has been going on since last year, a major chunk has been shot in Punjab. When the shoot began in Punjab, Gippy Grewal met up with Aamir and gave him a ‘kada’ as a symbol of good luck. Now, when the shoot is still on, the Punjabi star visited the sets to meet Aamir again.

However, this time, Gippy got to see a few songs and scenes from Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha and was left in awe of Mr Perfectionist’s work. As they met, Khan struck a pose with Grewal and the Punjabi star shared photos on social media. In the photos, we can see Aamir clad in a checkered shirt with beige trousers, a pair of glasses and shoes while Gippy can be seen sporting a monochrome shirt with black jeans and sneakers. As they happily struck a pose, the Punjabi star was all praises for Aamir and his work.

Gippy praised Laak Singh Chaddha and also hinted that a ‘masterpiece is on the way.’ The Punjabi star penned a note for Advait Chandan and Aamir as he shared the photos. Gippy wrote, “Yesterday I visited on set of Lal Singh Chadha. Aamir Bhaji showed me some of scenes and songs of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ . What a performance , another master piece on the way . Director Advait Chandhan done a fabulous job. Especially they have given a huge respect to Turban. Being Punjabi I appreciate and thanks from core of my heart to entire team of Lal Singh Chadha for giving a huge respect to our pride “Turban”.Let’s wait to enjoy Christmas with master piece and thanks to Aamir Bhaji for giving such a warm gesture. I am really blessed to have friend , mentor like Aamir Bhaji.Love u Bhaji @_aamirkhan #advaitchandan #lalsinghchaddha #gippygrewal.”

Check out Aamir Khan and Gippy’s photos:

Meanwhile, Kareena and Aamir’s chemistry has already made headlines in 3 Idiots and now, with Laal Singh Chaddha, fans are excited to see them together. A while back, director Advait Chandan said in a statement that while shooting a song titled Jugnu, Aamir and Kareena’s chemistry was stunning. Laal Singh Chaddha’s shoot has been going on in Punjab and other parts. Recently, a photo of Aamir clad in Army uniform went viral. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on Christmas 2020.

