Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan rocks his uniformed look as he poses with a fan on the sets of the film

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will release on Christmas 2020.

After 3 Idiots, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen collaborating for Laal Singh Chaddha, and ever since the two have started shooting for the film, pictures of the two have been doing the rounds on social media. From getting clicked with fans to leaked photos from the sets, the buzz around Laal Singh Chaddha is at an all time high, and today, another photo of Aamir Khan from the sets of the film is doing the rounds on social media wherein he is seen wearing a uniform while posing with a fan.

A few days back, when Aamir Khan unveiled his first look from Laal Singh Chaddha, fans were all praises as Aamir introduced himself on Twitter saying, “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.” In the first look, Aamir looked simple in a pink and grey check shirt and grey trousers with a matching pagdi and also, the actor was seen sporting a long beard. And since it is being said that Aamir will be seen in different avatars in the film, looks like, this uniform look without the beard is one of his many look from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan began shooting for the film on November 1 in and around Punjab and for all those who don’t know, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning 1994 film starring Tom Hanks with Robin Wright. Prior to unveiling his and Bebo’s look from the film, Aamir Khan had unveiled the logo of the film and the short clip had music composer Pritam’s soundtrack. Directed by Advait Chandan, and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.

Check out Aamir Khan's uniformed look from Laal Singh Chaddha:

Credits :Instagram

Read More