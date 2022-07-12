Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan suffers a knee injury while shooting for the film

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan suffered a knee injury while shooting a long-running sequence in the film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

During the shooting, when Aamir started doing a long-running sequence, his knee was injured and he had to undergo physiotherapy. But still he refused to give up and took pain killers to avoid any kind of pain while he was running.

Aamir, who is referred as Mr Perfectionist, was not keen to waste a single minute as the shooting of the film already got delayed due to pandemic. And this time he was not willing to wait anymore and decided to continue the shoot of this long-running sequence. Though it was not easy for him to shoot, still he faced all the odds and tried to give his best.

In the 'running sequence', Laal Singh Chaddha runs for years, passing through every picturesque location in India, and achieving another milestone in his life.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'. The film will be released on August 11.

