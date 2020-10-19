Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan suffers rib injury during action sequence; Continues to shoot with painkillers

Aamir Khan has been working hard for Laal Singh Chaddha and will be seen in a never seen before avatar in this Advait Chandan directorial.

’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha has been one of the most anticipated movies and the fans are, undoubtedly, having high expectations. Needless to say, Mr Perfectionist, who is producing this Advait Chandan directorial, is leaving no stone unturned to touch millions of hearts with his project. Not just he will be seen in a never seen before turbaned look, Aamir also walked an extra mile for Laal Singh Chaddha. Wondering how? Well, it was reported that the Thugs of Hindostan actor continued shooting for the movie despite suffering an injury.

Yes! You read it right. Aamir suffered a rib injury while shooting for an action sequence for Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the superstar didn’t let his injury affect the shoot and continue to shoot with painkillers. “While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers,” a source was quoted saying to India Today. Well, that’s what we call dedication, isn’t it?

To note, apart from Aamir, Laal Singh Chaddha will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The soon to be mommy had recently wrapped the shooting of the movie and called it an intense yet poignant journey. She wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up shooting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha; Calls it intense yet poignant journey

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×