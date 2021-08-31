Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's 5 already out looks from the film that have left us excited for more

may be away from the silver screen for a long time now, but he is prepping to bring another unforgettable experience for his fans in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie that has been the talk of the town will be releasing soon. But we know that fans cannot keep calm until the release and want to know it all. Be it details about his character or the storyline of the film, fans keep digging in to get all the information. So far, we know that Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Talking about his character, one thing is clear from the pictures that have come out from the sets that Aamir will be donning several avatars. Today, we are going to list down 5 looks of Mr perfectionist from the movie that have come out.

1) The bearded moustache look with a turban

This was one of the first looks of Aamir Khan that came out. In this look, we can see Aamir wearing a grey coloured Kurta and has a measuring tape around his neck. He is sporting a long beard and a moustache and can also be seen wearing a cream coloured turban. The actor smiles as he looks away from the camera.

2) The common man look

This look came out when Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a picture with Aamir as she bid goodbye to the film. In this look, Aamir can be seen wearing a light blue coloured shirt and pants with a black jacket over them. He sported short hair and was clean-shaven.

3) The Army officer look

Aamir Khan in his third look was dressed as an Army officer. He looked much younger, sported short hair and was cleanly shaven. The actor even looked slimmer.

4) The fat bearded look

This is one of the best looks of Aamir that has come out as the actor looks unrecognizable. Certain fans spotted the actor while he was shooting for the film and clicked selfies with him. These pictures went viral and we bet you would not be able to recognize the man with a full-grown beard, moustache, monkey cap, winter jacket and looking fat.

5)The military training uniform look

In the photo, Aamir can be seen donning the military training uniform of cargo pants and olive green tee. He can also be seen sporting cropped haircut and glasses for the photo as he smiles wide.

Which amongst these is your favourite look of Aamir Khan from the movie Laal Singh Chaddha?

