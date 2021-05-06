Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's team CONFIRMS actor in Kargil for recce; To shoot war scenes in coming months

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been the talk of the town. Now, as per a report, the actor's team has confirmed that he is out for locating hunting in Kargil with a handpicked crew and will resume shooting in coming months.

Amid the second COVID 19 wave, shoots have come to a halt and work also seems to have come to a standstill. While and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was completed before the second wave hit, certain war portions were left to be shot. For it, Aamir reportedly wanted to shoot in real locations. But, due to the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, the shoot was called off. Now, it is being reported that the superstar is all set to resume shooting for War sequences in coming months in Kargil.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Aamir's team confirmed the superstar's presence in Kargil recently. The report further quoted a source close to the development and added that the superstar is scouting for locations in Kargil and Ladakh. The source said that Aamir handpicked a 4-member team to fly with him to Ladakh for recce. It was reported that after the locations for the shooting of pending war sequences were final, Aamir would shoot in the coming months. The source told the daily, "The possibility of creating a set in Mumbai was out of the question as the actor was certain that the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations. After Aamir zeroes in on the locations, the shoot will be conducted with minimal crew in the coming months."

Meanwhile, it was also reported by another publication about Naga Chaitanya shooting with Aamir on the Ladakh schedule of the film. While nothing has been officially confirmed about the same, it is being reported that Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. The film also stars Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump that stars Tom Hanks. The film has been shot in several locations with Aamir and Kareena with only the war scenes remaining. It is helmed by Advait Chandan.

