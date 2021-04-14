Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan jokes about dealing with ‘Corona and Kareena’ while shooting for the film

In a recent chat, actor Aamir Khan spoke about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is the remake of a Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor in the leading part.

Maverick actor-producer was seen talking about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha for the first time in a recent chat. Aamir was sitting on a video conferencing chat with his wife Kiran Rao. Aamir spoke about the times and turbulency that he had to endure while being committed to this behemoth project right in the middle of deadly Coronavirus. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood cult Forrest Gump which got Tom Hanks his second consecutive Best Actor win at the Oscars.

Aamir used his sense of humor while talking about Kareena and said, “While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.” Kareena is portraying the role that was played by Robin Wright in the original film and Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot in over 100 different locations in India.

Aamir in the chat joked about being like a feather that comes at the beginning of Forrest Gump and the feather is pushed by winds in different directions. Aamir mentioned that he and director Advait Chandan could relate to the feather considering that their film was being pushed into uncertain areas by the circumstances. Advait had directed Secret Superstar in 2017 with Zaira Wasim playing the lead part and Aamir being the supporting actor in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha has been written by Rang De Basanti actor Atul Kulkarni nearly 7-8 years ago. Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis and a huge undertaking that is Laal Singh Chaddha is only Advait’s second directorial film in his career.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid 19; Actor is under home quarantine

Credits :Aamir Khan Fan Club YouTube

Share your comment ×