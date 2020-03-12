Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan shares a cute moment with Gippy Grewal's son Gurbaaz; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Bollywood star will be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is reportedly shooting in locations around Punjab. Now, Gippy Grewal shared an adorable picture of his son with the Taare Zameen Par actor Aamir Khan. The picture sees Aamir khan dressed in his character look along with a smiling Gippy Grewal's son Gurbaaz. The Bollywood star Aamir Khan is seen wearing a striped t-shirt and grey coloured trousers. Aamir Khan and the little Gurbaaz are all smiles in the picture. On the work front, the Raja Hindustani actor Aamir Khan will be seen in the titular role in the Advait Chandan directorial.

The much-awaited film is adapted from the Hollywood film called Forrest Gump. This film had actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead. The film also won the lead star Tom Hanks an Academy Award in the year 1995. The film Laal Singh Chaddha's story is done by Atul Kulkarni. The film will also feature Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Check out the post by Gippy Grewal:

As per the latest news reports on the Bollywood film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the lead actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan started shooting for the film from the month of November. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The film with Aamir Khan in the lead is expected to hit the silver screen in Christmas 2020.

