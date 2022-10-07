Laal Singh Chaddha actor Arun Bali passes away at 79 in Mumbai
Veteran film actor Arun Bali breathed his last on Friday at age of 79.
Arun Bali, who was last seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha passed away on Friday due to prolonged age-related illness at the age of 79 in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. He has worked in numerous films and television series. The late actor was known for the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, and Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan.
Earlier this year, Arun was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease named Myasthenia Gravis and was hospitalised in the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. Arun's son Ankush Bali PTI said that his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am. "My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he added.
Further, Ankush said that his father's cremation will take place tomorrow as they are awaiting for their family members to arrive in Mumbai from the United States, reported Indian Express.
Born in Jalandhar, Punjab in 1942. He is also a National Award-winning producer. In the 2000s, Arun became known for his "grandfatherly" roles like that of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum and has even garnered popular awards for the same. He is also known for his roles in 3 Idiots, Baaghi, Barfi!, PK, Kedarnath and Panipat among others.
Meanwhile, Arun was last seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial film Goodbye, which has been released in the cinemas today. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta alongside Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang & Abhishekh Khan in supporting roles.
