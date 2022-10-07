Laal Singh Chaddha actor Arun Bali passes away at 79 in Mumbai

Arun Bali, who was last seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha passed away on Friday due to prolonged age-related illness at the age of 79 in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. He has worked in numerous films and television series. The late actor was known for the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, and Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan.

Earlier this year, Arun was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease named Myasthenia Gravis and was hospitalised in the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. Arun's son Ankush Bali PTI said that his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am. "My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he added.