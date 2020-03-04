Laal Singh Chaddha: After Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi to lose 25kgs for his role in the film

Vijay Sethupathi will have a special role in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, and the actor will be losing weight for the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been keeping in the news for a long time now. Long before the movie was officially announced, fans seemed to be going gaga over the 3 Idiots duo coming together yet again. The first looks, leaked photos, etc, have all been keeping the movie in the news and well, fans cannot get enough of all the updates that keep coming in from the sets of the movie.

Also, joining the movie for a special role will be none other than, South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. And well, if reports are to be believed, he is currently gearing up to lose weight just in time for the film's shoot in June. Both Vijay and Aamir will be taking the roles of army men and the part needed them to be fit. While Aamir has already lost 21 kgs and has been shooting for the film, Vijay too, will be losing 25kgs for the movie. The actor is pumped up for the movie and has been in touch with both, Aamir and Advait for the updates.

The movie is slated for a December release and will be taking to the screens on December 25, 2020. The movie has been directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan along with Kiran Rao via Aamir Khan productions along with Viacom18 motion pictures.

