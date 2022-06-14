Laal Singh Chaddha: Composer Tanuj Tiku reveals music for trailer of Aamir Khan starrer recorded in Budapest

Aamir Khan's comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and will have Aamir in a turbaned avatar. Interestingly, it will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, composer Tanuj Tiku revealed that over 150 people worked on the movie's score and the song for trailer was recorded in Budapest. He admitted that generating a score of over 19 minutes posed a set of challenges, especially since it had to be recorded live. He said, "But the story is beautiful, and we wanted the score to complement it. The harmonic language and the simplicity of the character is at the film's core. There are musical layers that help narrate the story. Over 150 people have worked on the score, including 75 musicians from the orchestra. The music for the trailer was recorded in Budapest."

A few days ago, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was released and it received much appreciation. The trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Get ready to watch the world through the childlike eyes of Laal Singh Chaddha. His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie whereas his sweet bond with his mother and his fondness for his childhood love is the USP of the film. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

