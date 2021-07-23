Laal Singh Chaddha crew enjoys a Table Tennis tournament with Aamir Khan in Ladakh; Pics Inside

has been put up in Ladakh for quite some time now. He is there with the entire team of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The team is shooting for an important sequence in the hilly region. We all know that it can get difficult to stay always entertained while shooting for a difficult sequence. But, it looks like Mr. Perfectionist is making sure that his entire crew is having a gala time. Sources close to the film have revealed that the unit of the film recently arranged their own Table Tennis tournament.

"The unit of Laal Singh Chaddha recently arranged their own Table Tennis tournament, and from Aamir sir to the kids on set, the entire team took part in it. It was a very casual and fun competition." Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also spotted dressed in Ladaakhi outfits on the set of Laal Singh Chaddha recently. They learned the folk dance of the territory from the locals there, and it is clear that the Laal Singh Chaddha unit is having a great time during their shoot.

Fan have been eagerly waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha ever since it was announced. This film is going to bring back the much-loved pair of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to the big screen post their superhit outing with 3 Idiots. It will also star the South sensation Naga Chaitanya, whose fans are now eager to see him share screen space with Aamir.

The film is an official adaptation of one of the most popular and award-winning Hollywood films, Forrest Gump. Slated to release this year on Christmas.

