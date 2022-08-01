Laal Singh Chaddha to Darlings: List of movies and series to release in August 2022

We are already in the second half of 2022 and several films, web series and characters have blown us away. And, the month of August seems to be one of the most exciting months for movie lovers as there are several movies and series are lined up to hit the screens. From Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger to Darlings, movie buffs will have a ball in August. So, we have listed all the movies and series that are releasing in August 2022. Have a look:

Movies and series releasing in August 2022:

1. Laal Singh Chaddha

Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya in key roles, this movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Date of Release: August 11

Releasing Platform: Theaters

2. Raksha Bandhan

Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles, the film is directed by Aanand L Rai. The story of Raksha Bandhan is about a brother who pledges to get his sisters married and settled first before him. The film will see a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Date of Release: August 11

Releasing Platform: Theaters

3. Dobaaraa

This film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. Dobaaraa is said to be a new-age thriller.

Date of Release: August 19

Releasing Platform: Theaters

4. Liger

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger is a pan-India film. Mike Tyson also has a special role in the movie. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will be released in both Hindi and Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Date of Release: August 25

Releasing Platform: Theaters

5. Darlings

Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma, Darlings is a black comedy. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and Alia has turned producer for the movie for the first time.

Date of Release: August 05

Releasing Platform: Netflix

6. Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Sima Taparia from Mumbai is all set to return with the new season to help singles find their match. The series will have 8 hour-long episodes.

Date of Release: August 12

Releasing Platform: Netflix

7. Thai Massage

The film stars Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma in key roles and is directed by Mangesh Hadawale. Set in Ujjain and Thailand, it is a heartwarming tale of a traditional man (Gajraj Rao) in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction.

Date of Release: August 26 August 26 Releasing Platform: Theaters

