Laal Singh Chaddha: Did you know Aamir Khan personally called Naga Chaitanya for a role in his movie?

starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been one of the most talked about movies of late. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will feature Aamir will be seen in a never seen before avatar. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha will also mark the big Bollywood debut of South star Naga Chaitanya who will be seen playing a key role in the movie.

Interestingly, Chaitanya, who is quite excited to work with Aamir in Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist had personally called him to offer the role in the movie. Talking about the same, Chaitanya told Deccan Chronicle, “I got a call from Aamir Khan. After discussing the initial modalities of the script, I went to Mumbai for final discussions and was quickly on board. It was like magic! Aamir said he’d watched some of my performances and trailers of my film and was very impressed and that he felt I’d be apt for the role”. He also asserted that Aamir is a big time movie buff. “He’s a music lover and wanted me to play my ANR and NTR’s old classics, apart from current film songs,” Chaitanya added.

Apart from Aamir and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. To note, the movie will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Interestingly, Kareena and Aamir were recently papped in the city and as they came together for a shoot.

