Laal Singh Chaddha: Did you know the song Kahani was composed at Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao's hill station home?

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for an August theatrical release. The actor has been working tirelessly on the film and the team recently dropped the first song titled Kahani. On Thursday, Aamir dropped the first Laal Singh Chaddha podcast and discussed the making of the song Kahani with Pritam and Amitabh.

During the podcast, Aamir revealed that along with his team they headed to Panchgani to work on the song's creation. For the unversed, Panchgani is a quaint hill station located on the outskirts of Mumbai and exes Aamir-Kiran have a home.

Speaking about it in the podcast, Aamir said, "Amitabh and Pritam sat down to make the song. We headed to Panchgani to work on the song. I have a home in Panchgani.. Kiran (Rao) and I have a home in Panchgani. So, we head there to work on the song. Sometimes, we also go for rehearsals. Over there, creative work turns out to be good. They (Amitabh and Pritam) locked themselves in a room and we could hear instruments strumming. Whereas, we used to work on dialogues, costumes and some other things in the garden."

In the podcast, Aamir also revealed that his plan to remake Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the pipeline for 14 years. He stated that it took a long time for him to get the film's rights. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' award-winning film Forrest Gump.

Alongside Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya will also star in the film.

