Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan calls Aamir Khan a 'film school': He's my guru

Superstar Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan recently collaborated for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan , Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in important roles. Despite receiving rave reviews from critics, the film couldn't perform well at the box office. It was highly affected by the boycott trend and cancel culture. Today, director Advait Chandan was seen attending the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa where he spoke about his association with Aamir.

Advait Chandan was seen interacting with Pinkvilla's Himesh Mankad on the topic 'Filmmaking is a teamwork'. During a detailed interaction, the ace director went on to call Aamir a 'film school'. When you are with someone of his (Aamir Khan) stature, what are the biggest learnings for you in terms of filmmaking? Advait shared, "He is a film school. I have learnt a lot from him. I have been the production assistant, AD, I have been his manager, and I have written and directed films also. There's a lot I have learned from him. Even today, recently I was directing a music video and I was stuck. I thought about how he would have done it. For me, he is genuinely my guru. One of the things that I have really learned from him is that he is very open. Even as an assistant or production assistant on Taare Zameen Par, I could go up to him and share my suggestions. He genuinely listens and he is open, and that's something that I have tried to become."

He also recalled an anecdote from the sets of his hit film Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij. He added, "During the shooting of Secret Superstar, there was a scene and I saw the hair department laughing on something. They were actually laughing on the scene. When I asked them if the scene was not nice, they said that it was bad. Then I asked Aamir sir if the scene was not good, and he said, 'haan thodha silly toh hai'. He later improvised the scene. I feel like it's important to listen to your guru, it's important to have your ears open and be receptive."

Advait Chandan on how his and Aamir Khan's discussion on the sets looks like

The director further spoke about his on-set discussions with Aamir. Since Aamir gives his inputs in the scripts as well, what are those discussions like? Chandan stated, "I feel there's only one rule and it doesn't matter who you are working with, either you get convinced or convince the other person. No one should do it half-heartedly. One thing is that I feel that for Aamir Khan Productions, it's never about a personal victory. It's always about what's right for the film. So if I think what is right for the film and he thinks what is right for the film is different, then you keep at it. Sometimes you find the midway, sometimes you go with the other person if you are convinced. So the important thing is jiska bhi decision ho, you go in convinced as a team."

